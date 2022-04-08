Troy Deeney’s call for curriculum to be diversified subject of Channel 4 show

Birmingham captain Troy Deeney launched a campaign to make the national curriculum more diverse in February

Birmingham captain Troy Deeney’s call for the national curriculum to teach more diverse topics is to be the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary.

Back in February the former Watford forward started a campaign to make the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minorities mandatory in schools when he published an open letter to the Government and launched a petition.

In the six weeks that have passed, Deeney’s petition to make the national curriculum more diverse has received over 50,000 signatures and his efforts quickly attracted the attention of Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Positive conversations, but we’re far from done. Big things coming. Hit the link to sign the petition ? https://t.co/z8vdXtfRa7 #HistoryUntold pic.twitter.com/MSr8d4Jhcw — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) March 31, 2022

Mr Zahawi immediately replied to Deeney’s open letter on social media and thanked the footballer for raising the issue while revealing his intention to get together for a meeting.

The pair held a meeting last week, which has been captured by Channel 4 for the documentary ‘Troy Deeney – Where’s My History’.

SBX Studios, the production company co-founded by Anthony Joshua, have produced the 60-minute documentary which will be broadcast in May and will show meetings with other high-profile figures like actor David Harewood, current football pundit Micah Richards and other young activist campaigners.

Deeney has met numerous teachers and commissioned his own YouGov survey at the start of the year which found the majority of British teachers think the school system has a racial bias and only 12 per cent said they feel empowered to teach diverse topics.

He said: “I have met some amazing people throughout this journey who have made it their life’s work to make real change in this area. I have been inspired and enlightened and this is just the start of this journey.”