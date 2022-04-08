Pep Guardiola: I’m so happy at Manchester City I could stay at the club forever

Pep Guardiola on the touchline

Pep Guardiola has claimed he is so happy at Manchester City he could stay at the club “forever”.

The Spaniard’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the end of next season.

The 51-year-old has twice agreed fresh terms since taking charge in 2016 and has now indicated that he might be willing to do so again.

Guardiola has guided City to three Premier League titles (Dave Thompson/PA)

Guardiola dropped the hint as he responded to reports claiming that Brazil want him to take over as their national team manager after this year’s World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said when asked about the Brazil speculation at a press conference. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here.

“I will not stay forever (but) I would (like to) stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

Guardiola’s City side face title rivals Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The City boss has chosen to motivate his players for the eagerly-anticipated fixture by singing their praises.

“I’d say incredible things about my team,” said Guardiola when asked how he would assess the performance of his players as they chase a fourth league crown in five seasons.

“It looks like when you praise your team that you praise yourself but that is far away from my intention. My team, they are the best.

“When we drop points we show how good we are. We never lose our intention or how honest we are as a team.

“When people say City are the best, they want to have a (safety) net. When they say Man City are the best team it’s because when they lose, and when they win, they can say how are we.

“I would say, ‘Yes you are right, we are the best’. I like to admit my players are exceptional.