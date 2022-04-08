Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nigel Bond retires from snooker after World Championship qualifying exit

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 56-year-old is a former Crucible finalist.

2017 Betway UK Championships – Day One – York Barbican
2017 Betway UK Championships – Day One – York Barbican

Former World Championship finalist Nigel Bond has announced his retirement from professional snooker at at the age of 56.

Bond, who reached the Crucible final in 1995, dropped off the tour after losing in this year’s qualifying tournament to Lukas Kleckers on Thursday night.

Bond, who turned professional in 1989 and won the 1996 British Open, was the longest-serving player on the tour who did not have to rely on a wild card.

SNOOKER World
Nigel Bond reached the world snooker final in 1995 (Nigel Roddis/PA Archive)

Bond said: “Last night was not quite the ending I was hoping for. After 33 years of being a professional, today is a sad day as snooker has been my life.

“At 56, my time as a main tour professional is at an end and I have no intention of playing Q School.”

Bond will continue as a coach and intends to play in next month’s World Seniors Championship, an event he won in 2012.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News