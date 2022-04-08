Notification Settings

Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Wimbledon champion was acquitted of a further 20 counts.

Boris Becker court case

Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

The six-time grand slam champion, 54, was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Former world number one Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Wimbledon’s men’s singles final
The Wimbledon men’s singles champion, Boris Becker, with his family after winning the title (Archive/PA)

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice.

Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

The three-time Wimbledon winner, who was acquitted of a further 20 counts, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

