Atletico Madrid charged by UEFA over conduct of fans during Man City defeat

UK & international sportsPublished:

Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes.

Some Atletico Madrid supporters were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the match against Manchester City on Tuesday nigh

Atletico Madrid have been charged with discriminatory behaviour in relation to the conduct of their supporters at Tuesday night’s Champions League match against Manchester City.

Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium.

UEFA announced on Friday that disciplinary proceedings had been instigated against Atletico. The club have been charged with discriminatory behaviour and with the throwing of objects.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

City lead 1-0 heading into next week’s second leg in Madrid thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal.

