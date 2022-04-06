Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Roy Hodgson and Tiger Woods
Roy Hodgson and Tiger Woods

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.

Football

Roy Hodgson rolled back the years.

Rest and recovery for Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman was looking forward to his new job.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had his eyes on the night’s Champions League action.

Clubs looked back.

Cricket

Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont reflected on the World Cup.

Stuart Broad tested people’s Nottinghamshire knowledge.

Golf

It’s not Masters week if you don’t try and skim a ball across the water at 16.

Some are better at it than others.

Five deep to watch Tiger Woods – and he’s only practising.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas tried a new sport.

Boxing

Tony Bellew was pumped for Everton’s big match with Burnley.

UFC

Conor McGregor put the work in.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News