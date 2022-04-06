Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Austrian FA denies approaching Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick for national team role

UK & international sportsPublished:

The German is due to start a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick

The Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.

Reports in Austria said the federation’s sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.

But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.”

Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales last month.

Rangnick, the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager, replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis at Old Trafford in November.

The 63-year-old German has struggled to oversee an improvement in performances and results, with United slipping to seventh in the Premier League and exiting the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Manchester United have slipped to seventh place in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role at United this summer.

Paris St Germain’s former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are the favourites to succeed Rangnick in the dugout.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News