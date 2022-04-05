On this day in 2012: Great Britain trio win Track World Championship gold

London Olympic Games – Day 8

Great Britain’s Joanna Rowsell, Dani King and Laura Trott claimed gold in the 3km team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne on this day in 2012.

The trio clocked a world record time of 3min 15.720sec in the final.

Australia’s Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic were second in 3mins 16.943secs, with Canada third ahead of New Zealand in an event which would make its Olympic debut in London later in the year.

The 21-year-old King and 19-year-old Trott now had two world titles from two attempts, while Rowsell, who missed out on selection in 2011 following illness and injury, became a three-time world champion after reclaiming the prized rainbow jersey she most recently won in 2009 in Pruszkow.

Great Britain’s Women’s Team Pursuit gold medallists (left to right) Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 23-year-old Rowsell, from Cheam, said: “I can’t believe I’m world champion again – it’s been three years. I so badly wanted that rainbow jersey back.

“We’re surprised how fast we’ve ridden here – we might need to adjust our targets now.

“We knew we were going to have to break the world record to win today – we didn’t quite know how much by.

“We didn’t think we’d see this time until August. We need to rethink a bit there.”