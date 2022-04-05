Hundred draft: Australia’s women dominate but men’s teams overlook David Warner

David Warner was not picked in the Hundred draft

David Warner was not picked in the 2022 men’s Hundred draft while Australia’s World Cup winners dominated selections on the women’s side.

Warner, along with Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Tabraiz Shamsi and Nicholas Pooran, all went undrafted from the top price bracket of £125,000 on the men’s side.

But Warner’s compatriots Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Alana King and Megan Schutt were all either picked up or on the move just days after playing in Australia’s World Cup final victory against England.

Australia's World Cup winners have been snapped up in the women's draft #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/qfbx33iIH3 — Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) April 5, 2022

Warner and Gayle were two of seven players in the draft with reserve prices at the maximum £125,000 level, and both went unsigned.

The ICC’s top-ranked T20 batter Babar and number one bowler Shamsi were also left without a contract.

London Spirit’s men’s team selected West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard with the first pick when the draft took place behind closed doors on Monday, with the results released throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Pollard’s international team-mates Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were also snapped up for the maximum price, with the all-rounders joining Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers respectively.

Some great signings in this year's The Hundred, here are the full squad lists #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/WFFyXRI03o — Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) April 5, 2022

Bravo said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Northern Superchargers this summer. Last year’s competition turned a lot of heads so ‘Sir Champions’ is excited to play the format and see the music and crowds for myself. Bring it on.”

London Spirit’s women swooped for Mooney and Schutt while Haynes – who finished the 50-over World Cup as the second-highest run scorer – joined fellow Australian Annabel Sutherland at Welsh Fire.

Fire will be captained by England opener Tammy Beaumont, who made the switch from London.

Trent Rockets signed Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Lanning as well as leg-spinner King, while McGrath has joined Southern Brave.

The Australia Women’s team was in high demand in the top picks for the women’s 2022 Hundred (PA)

West Indies star Deandra Dottin made the switch to Manchester Originals from London, with her compatriot Hayley Matthews completing the overseas contingent at Fire.

In the men’s draft, Joe Clarke was the only English player to be selected in the first round, joining Welsh Fire from Manchester Originals for £125k.

“To be second pick in the Hundred draft is really quite something,” Clarke said. “I’m honoured that Welsh Fire have chosen me to join their side.”

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was defending champions Southern Brave’s first pick at the top-price mark.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa, South Africa batter David Miller and Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah were selected as Welsh Fire’s overseas players, while they also re-signed Somerset top-order batter Tom Banton.

Alongside Russell, the Originals signed English white-ball specialist Laurie Evans and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Spirit splashed out £125k for England spinner Liam Dawson and £75k for Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith as they remodel their squad after finishing bottom of last season’s standings.