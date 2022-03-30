Barcelona hammer Real Madrid in front of record crowd for women’s football

Barcelona women defeated Real Madrid in front of more than 90,000 fans

Barcelona smashed the attendance record for women’s football after a crowd of 91,553 watched them progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League with victory over rivals Real Madrid.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg and roared on by a partisan Nou Camp, the reigning champions won 5-2 on the night and 8-3 on aggregate to set up a last-four meeting with either Arsenal or Wolfsburg.

The previous highest turnout for a women’s club game came in 2019 when 60,739 people saw Barca beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano.

Wednesday evening’s crowd at Europe’s largest stadium also dwarfed the record for spectators at a women’s international, set when 80,203 fans witnessed the United States secure Olympic gold by beating Japan 2-1 at Wembley during London 2012.

Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours! pic.twitter.com/Hu94A9PXDO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2022

Real briefly threatened to spoil the party after Olga Carmona’s penalty and a fine strike from Claudia Zornoza put them 2-1 ahead on the night following Mapi Leon’s early opener.

But Barcelona were not to be denied the El Clasico bragging rights on a historic evening.

Second-half goals from Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas and Caroline Hansen comfortably sent them through.