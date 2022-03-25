Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to Covid-19

#SaudiArabianGP Update:@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll.

Despite lack of mileage in the #AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.

We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the #AustralianGP. pic.twitter.com/SgiSYwxZY2

— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 25, 2022