Gareth Bale reflects and Michael Owen impressed – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Raheem Sterling enjoyed being back with England.

Gareth Bale and Michael Owen

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 25.

Football

Gareth Bale recalled a memorable night.

Michael Owen was impressed by the Wales captain’s exploits.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid focused on the exploits of a couple of their other international players.

On a weekend without Premier League action, Manchester City recalled a satisfying day eight years ago.

And Matty Cash looked forward to next week’s international action.

And Marcus Rashford celebrated Jadon Sancho’s birthday with him.

Motor racing

Aston Martin looked forward despite Sebastian Vettel’s bad news.

While “super sub” Nico Hulkenberg looked forward to returning to the action.

UK & international sports

