Football rumours: Barcelona join queue for Leeds star Raphinha

Raphinha

What the papers say

Heavyweights continue to line up for Leeds winger Raphinha, with Barcelona reportedly the latest club to throw their hat in the ring for the 25-year-old. The Daily Mirror says the Spanish giants have joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Raphinha, who has a reported price tag of £60million.

Manchester City are also monitoring Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has had a stellar season, rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England squad this week, and his form has attracted the attention of City bosses, as well as Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Daily Express reports Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta is torn between extending his stay at Stamford Bridge and taking up an offer from Barcelona. The paper says the 32-year-old defender, out of contract at the end of the season, has been offered a two-year deal at the Nou Camp, while Chelsea have the option of extending his contract by a year. Under the Government sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea are currently not allowed to offer new deals to members of their squad, but that will change when the club’s new owner is installed.

The Evening Standard says West Ham could make yet another move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, despite having a previous bid of £50m rejected in January.

Social media round-up

Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract at Manchester United.#BBCFootball #MUFC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 24, 2022

Manchester rivals look set to battle it out to land Harry Kane's signature as Tottenham star refuses to commit to Spurs https://t.co/Cl0SMLX8EH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 24, 2022

Players to watch

Divock Origi in action for Belgium (David Davies/PA)

Divock Origi: The Liverpool striker is in talks with Inter Milan and AC Milan over a potential free transfer in the summer, says 90min.