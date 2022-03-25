Notification Settings

Fire breaks out 12 miles from Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah

UK & international sportsPublished:

A fire near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location of Sunday's Grand Prix

A fire near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location of Sunday's Grand Prix

Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

World champion Max Verstappen reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke.

“I smell a bit of a burning feeling,” said the Dutchman. “I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

The second running is due to take place at 8pm (5pm UK).

