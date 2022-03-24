Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former England striker called time on his career at the age of 39.

Jermain Defoe
Jermain Defoe

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Jermain Defoe called time on his career.

And tributes poured in.

Blow for Bukayo Saka.

Marcus Rashford is releasing his first children’s fiction book.

Rio Ferdinand was taking in some basketball.

John Stones caught up with Harry Maguire.

David Beckham was on set.

Sergio Aguero toasted his nomination a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Barcelona remembered their revered former player and manager Johan Cruyff on the sixth anniversary of his death.

A successful night for Alex Greenwood and Manchester City.

Cricket

Alex Hartley celebrated a big England win.

And toasted Katherine Brunt.

Steve Smith is 8,000 not out.

Virat Kohli paid tribute to MS Dhoni.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a new dance.

Josh Warrington gave Luke Ayling the gig.

Golf

Ian Poulter was preaching positivity.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News