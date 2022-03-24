Notification Settings

Chelsea sale: Saudi Media Group not included on shortlist of preferred bidders

UK & international sportsPublished:

New York merchant bank the Raine Group has started the process of informing prospective buyers whether they have been shortlisted.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge

The Saudi Media Group consortium is out of the running to buy Chelsea.

The Saudi bidders have been told their offer has not been taken forward to the shortlist stage, the PA news agency understands.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group has started the process of informing the prospective buyers of Chelsea of the status on their bids.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club (Adam Davy/PA)

And the Saudi offer is the first to be understood to have fallen short.

Chelsea fan Mohamed Al Khereiji fronted the Saudi consortium’s bid, but concerns over possible delays with the Premier League and UK Government will have factored into Raine’s decision.

Saudi Media insisted its offer was completely separate from the Saudi Arabia state, but the long-running issues around the Saudi takeover at Newcastle will have played a part in Raine’s consideration of the offer to buy Chelsea.

Both the Government and the Premier League will have oversight on Chelsea’s sale, in light of owner Roman Abramovich’s Downing Street sanctions.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was then sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

The Blues must operate under strict Government licence, with Abramovich unable to profit from Chelsea’s sale.

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Preview Day Three
World athletics president Sebastian Coe, pictured, is among those pushing to buy Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is among the front-runners for Chelsea, with Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family also in line to make Raine’s shortlist of preferred bidders.

Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have another potent offering lodged, with strong financing secured and both front men proud of the submission.

British property tycoon Nick Candy has pushed hard with his offer for the Blues while London-based global investment firm Centricus has also submitted a well-funded bid, fronted by four lifelong Chelsea fans.

