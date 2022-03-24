Bukayo Saka out of England squad after positive Covid test

Bukayo Saka has tested positive for Covid-19

Bukayo Saka has left the England squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has had to deal with a number of withdrawals since naming his 25-man squad last Thursday.

Saka has become the latest to leave the group taking on Switzerland and the Ivory Coast after returning a positive coronavirus result.

Bukayo Saka was interviewed during a training session at St George’s Park on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

A statement from the Football Association read: “Bukayo Saka has left the England camp having tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Arsenal player had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George’s Park since Wednesday and has now returned home.

“No further replacements are planned with a squad of 24 in place for the forthcoming fixtures.”

Saka tweeted: “I am gutted to withdraw from @England camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative.

“I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon”

Arsenal forward Saka, who trained with the group on Tuesday, is the sixth player to drop out of the England camp.

I am gutted to withdraw from @england camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative.I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon ?? pic.twitter.com/w4QrIy6IDe — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 24, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale were ruled out through injury on Monday.

The uncapped duo of Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell were brought in along with Ollie Watkins and Sam Johnstone, only for the latter to then withdraw as Fraser Forster was called in.