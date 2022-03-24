Ash Barty would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis

Ashleigh Barty wipes her face with a towel

Ash Barty has said she would “never say never” about returning to professional tennis following her shock retirement.

In response to a question about the prospect of making a comeback, the Australian said: “Well, you never say never, it’s a long way off.”

Barty also hinted at a role with junior tennis in her home country, saying that “seeing the smiles” of the faces of younger players taking up the sport had reminded her “of why I started playing”.

She said she was looking forward to working with younger players “throughout the communities, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, bringing them the opportunities to play tennis”, adding: “It reminds me of why I started playing.”

When asked if that meant she would have a formal position with junior tennis, Barty smiled and said there was nothing she could confirm at this stage.

She told reporters she was leaving the circuit because the “timing is right”.

“Timing is everything, I’m a big believer in that. And for me the timing is right,” she said.