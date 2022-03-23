Fraser Forster set to return to England squad for the first time since 2017

Fraser Forster

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to receive his first England call-up since 2017, the PA news agency understands.

Sam Johnstone was brought into the squad on Monday as replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who withdrew with a hip injury.

The West Brom goalkeeper missed training on Tuesday and is now expected to leave Gareth Southgate’s squad, with Forster set for a surprise call-up.

Tyrick Mitchell is part of the England squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 34-year-old has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016.

Forster will join Saints team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in the Southgate’s squad.

Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell received their first senior England call-ups on Monday, when Ollie Watkins and Johnstone were brought in.