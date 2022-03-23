Colin Graves vows to back Yorkshire reforms at EGM and says club must ‘move on’

Colin Graves

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has said he will vote to support reforms proposed following the club’s racism crisis at their delayed extraordinary general meeting on March 31.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last month that it would lift its suspension on the club hosting major matches provided certain conditions were met by that date.

But pressure started to mount following two aborted previous attempts to hold the EGM after vice-chairman Robin Smith declared the new chairmanship of Lord Kamlesh Patel invalid.

Yorkshire were left reeling by Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations (PA)

Graves told the BBC: “As a Yorkshire vice-president and member, I have voted to support the changes as outlined by YCCC to its members.

“I really hope that the legal advice taken by the club on these issues is sound and solid.

“The club now needs to move on, and get back to staging international matches and playing cricket at the highest level in England and Wales.”

The conditions stipulated by the ECB include resolving issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club, and amending rules relating to board elections, including the removal of Graves Trust powers.