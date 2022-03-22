Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gareth Bale joins Wales training after missing El Clasico through injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Wales face Austria on Thursday in a World Cup play-off semi-final in Cardiff.

Gareth Bale was able to join Wales training ahead of the World Cup play-off tie against Austria.
Gareth Bale was able to join Wales training ahead of the World Cup play-off tie against Austria.

Gareth Bale has handed Wales a World Cup play-off boost by training with the rest of the squad after missing Sunday’s El Clasico through injury.

Bale missed Real Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona with manager Carlo Ancelotti saying after the game he “didn’t feel well”.

Reports in Spain said the Wales captain had back pain.

“He tried this morning but he wasn’t up to playing,” Ancelloti said on Sunday.

“He’s now going to join up with his national team and they’ll decide whether he plays or not.”

The early indications are that Bale will be fit enough to start against Austria in Cardiff on Thursday.

Robert Page’s entire 26-man squad trained in the Vale of Glamorgan sunshine ahead of Wales’ play-off semi-final.

Wales are hoping to secure their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

Should they beat Austria they would progress to a play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine. That tie has been delayed because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is now set to take place in June.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News