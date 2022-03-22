Notification Settings

Festy Ebosele to swap Derby for Udinese

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 19-year-old has scored twice in 30 Sky Bet Championship games this season.

Derby winger Festy Ebosele

Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese this summer, the Italian club have announced.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract to move to Serie A.

Ebosele has become a first-team regular at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney’s Rams battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 19-year-old – a former Bray Wanderers youth player – has made 30 league appearances for County this season, scoring twice.

He made his senior debut in January 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute when a makeshift Derby team suffered a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss at non-league Chorley.

The struggling Rams sit bottom of the second tier following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry, eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.

