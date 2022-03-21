Paul Collingwood hails ‘phenomenal’ Ben Stokes for helping heal England wounds

Paul Collingwood and Ben Stokes

Paul Collingwood credits a reinvigorated Ben Stokes with helping heal the “scar tissue” of England’s Ashes defeat.

A 4-0 humiliation Down Under left the Test side in need of new direction, with Collingwood stepping up as interim head coach following the sacking of Chris Silverwood.

He has yet to get England back to winning ways after two games in charge, with the West Indies hanging on for draws in Antigua and Barbados, but it has been refreshing to see them back on the foot and dictating the pace.

Ben Stokes, centre, has starred for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Key to their endeavours has been Stokes, who has looked somewhere close to his influential best over the past couple of weeks. He was, by his own admission, lacklustre in Australia as he averaged 23.60 with the bat and 71.50 with the ball – struggling to find form after taking a four-month hiatus to preserve his mental and physical health.

Stokes has looked a different prospect in the Caribbean: fitter, feistier and full of charisma. He reeled off an explosive 120 at the Kensington Oval, his first century since the summer of 2020, and has bowled with real fervour.

Originally slated to play a minor role with the ball due to a recent side strain, he has instead sent down 77 overs – more than any other seamer in the series.

“He’s phenomenal, he’s box office,” said Collingwood.

“He was going into the Ashes with not much cricket under his belt. Now he’s fit, he’s determined and you can tell he wants to make a difference in the dressing room as a leader.

“When he’s preparing himself like he is at the moment he certainly leads. He wants to go out in the middle and put in big performances. He wants the ball in hand, to score the runs and he’s doing just that at the moment.

“Even in the meetings when we first arrived, getting the scar tissue from Australia out the way and (discussing) how we were going to move forward. You could see and hear he had the bit between his teeth and wants to lead this team. I think he and Joe Root have done a magnificent job turning this round.

“We can all see it in the performances on the park that there is a different energy about the team. That is the benchmark now, if we can do that, we will get the results.”

Behind the scenes Stokes has been working with production company Whisper on a documentary about his life and career. While not unusual in the wider sporting landscape, that represents uncharted waters for the England cricket team.

England were heavily beaten during the Ashes (Darren England via AAP)

Yet there is little doubt that Stokes is playing for his team-mates, not playing up for the cameras.

Asked if their presence was spurring the all-rounder on, Collingwood said: “I wouldn’t have thought so but I’m sure it’ll be good viewing.

“He’s just desperate to do well for the badge, for England. It’s amazing when he’s got this kind of attitude, as we all know he’s one of the best. Long may it continue.”

Ben Stokes has played his part with bat and ball in the West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Success in this week’s series decider in Grenada is required to turn the positive vibes Collingwood has felt around the camp into something more tangible. With one Test win in 16 matches it is also badly needed.

Changes are likely in the bowling attack after another gruelling five-day affair, with Chris Woakes set to miss out after two under-par performances.

Ollie Robinson is pushing for a first appearance as he recovers from back spasms and Craig Overton is well again after a brief illness. But more intriguing is the option of unleashing uncapped leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who has the ability to produce magic balls but has not played competitively since October.

“He is ready as can be,” said Collingwood of Parkinson.