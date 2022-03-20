Notification Settings

On This Day in 2012: Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Argentina forward broke the club record of 232 official goals set by Cesar Rodriguez.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi became Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer on this day in 2012 after netting a hat-trick in a 5-3 win over Granada at the Nou Camp.

Messi broke the club record of 232 official goals set by Cesar Rodriguez during the 1940s and 50s when he coolly lobbed home his second of the match in the 67th minute to put Barca back in the lead after Granada had fought back from two down to 2-2.

Barca substitute Cristian Tello then added a fourth before Messi completed his eighth hat-trick of the season in the 86th minute to put his side 5-2 ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium
Lionel Messi, pictured, was hailed as the best player in the world by Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)

Messi, who was still only 24, was backed to go on and make more history by the then Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

“We are witnessing the best player in every sense,” said Guardiola. “He does everything, and he does it every three days.

“I’m sorry for those that want to sit on his throne, but this lad is the best. Hopefully we can enjoy his football for many more years.”

