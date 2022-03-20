Marc Scott claims Great Britain’s first medal in Belgrade with 3000m bronze

Great Britainâs Marc Scott, right, won 3000m bronze in Belgrade

Marc Scott won Great Britain’s first medal of the World Indoor Championships, claiming bronze in the 3000m.

The 28-year-old ran seven minutes 42.02 seconds to finish behind Ethiopian duo Selemon Barega and Lamecha Girma on Sunday.

He said: “I had it in my head that I wanted a medal and it weighed pretty heavily at times.

“You never know what’s going to happen in these races. I knew if I could get around a lot of bodies going into the last lap it would be very hard for them to come back past me.

Our first medal of the #WorldIndoorChamps ???@_MarcScott claims bronze in the 3000m with a SB of 7:42.02 ? That concludes the morning session, timetable for this evening ➡️ https://t.co/6BQKFRkRFa pic.twitter.com/bWcmmXSVDP — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 20, 2022

“The race was choppy and bruising but that’s the way it goes. I have blood on my shin but I can’t feel that now. I’m sure I will later when all this sinks in. It doesn’t dampen anything and the pain is worth it to come away with a medal.

“I’ve always believed this is my level but I always had minor set-backs going into the major championships. This year I knew I could compete. It gives me great confidence going forwards.”

Defending champion Andrew Pozzi reached the semi-final of the 60m hurdles in Belgrade.

He clocked 7.60 seconds behind the USA’s Grant Holloway – the world record holder – in the fifth heat.

Pozzi, who won the title in Birmingham in 2018, is joined in the semi-finals by British team-mate Dave King, who won the first heat in 7.65secs.

“I think my time was 7.60 so almost my season’s best. It felt very comfortable, I started quite steady and I worked my way through which is often the way in championships so I am feeling good,” said Pozzi.

“Obviously I raced here in 2017 winning the European indoor title so I had that in my mind but that’s what the first round is for, really just getting your timing back in because it is a different surface.

“You can hear when everyone is running, it’s on elevated boards which do flex a little bit so for me it was just about finding my rhythm, building in slowly and then hopefully in the next round I can take it up a little bit.”

Great Britain’s men’s 4x400m relay team of Alex Haydock-Wilson, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon and Guy Learmonth were the slowest qualifiers but reached Sunday night’s final.