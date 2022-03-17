Notification Settings

Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were also plenty of posts to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Kalvin Phillips and Stormzy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17.

Football

Kalvin Phillips met Stormzy.

A huge boost for Leeds.

Jordan Henderson hailed in-form Liverpool.

David Seaman relived a special day.

Patrice Evra gave a press conference on his son’s bedtime routine.

St Patrick’s Day

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel was ruled out of the Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus.

Positive vibes from Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris delivered a few donuts.

Charles Leclerc had his legs out in Bahrain.

Rugby Union

When in Paris…

England turned the clock back.

