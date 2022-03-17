Everton’s Premier League game with Newcastle held up by protester

A protester ties himself to the goal frame during Everton's match against Newcastle

Everton’s crunch Premier League clash with Newcastle on Thursday was held up for six minutes when a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts.

The man, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil, entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The protester was led away by police (Richard Sellers/PA)

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him. The man was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd, by police.

Just Stop Oil were quick to claim responsibility for the stunt, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

The environmental group’s statement went on to criticise the Government’s policy on North Sea oil.