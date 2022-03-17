Damian Penaud returns for France against England

Damian Penaud

France have restored Damian Penaud to the right wing for their Grand Slam match against England in Paris on Saturday.

Penaud missed the 13-9 round four victory over Wales after testing positive for Covid but has recovered to take the place of Yoram Moefana in the only change to the starting XV.

Lock Romain Taofifenua also missed the trip to Cardiff because of coronavirus and is picked on the bench as part of a six-two split between forwards and backs, signalling a renewed second-half assault from the pack.

Reigning world player of the year Antoine Dupont leads France as they look to claim their first Championship title since 2010.

France’s team selection shows remarkable continuity throughout the Six Nations with 11 players starting all five matches, with all but one of the changes made in the tournament enforced by Covid.

Team: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willimse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.