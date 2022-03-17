Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus

UPDATE: Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 #BahrainGP.

Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver @HulkHulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards. #F1 pic.twitter.com/36wnI8LUAC

— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2022