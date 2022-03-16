Notification Settings

Vettel full of beans and Poulter backs Stenson – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Lee Westwood enjoyed Cheltenham.

Sebastian Vettel and Ian Poulter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

Football

Gary Neville was not surprised by Man Utd’s Champions League exit.

Lucy Bronze was primed and ready.

A couple of former Premier League defenders progressed in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola was doing his bit to help solve the world’s water problems.

A bit of desert blew into Gary Lineker’s garden.

Cricket

England got off the mark at the World Cup.

Alexandra Hartley received feedback for her commentary…

Steven Finn had a decision to make.

Happy birthday, Ottis Gibson.

High praise for Babar Azam after his match-saving knock against Australia.

Motor Racing

Sebastian Vettel was full of beans.

Valtteri Bottas was raring to go.

Rugby Union

Leinster made a long-awaited discovery behind the skirting boards.

Happy 29th birthday to England and Leicester fly-half George Ford.

The Six Nations looked back.

Golf

Lee Westwood was enjoying Cheltenham.

Paul Lawrie was in Carnoustie.

Sir Nick Faldo gave his view on the proposed Saudi Golf League.

Ian Poulter gave his backing to new Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson.

Matt Fitzpatrick was happy to have brother Alex making his PGA Tour debut.

Boxing

Today’s the day for AJ.

Tennis

Billie Jean King enjoyed herself.

