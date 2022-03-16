Marcus Rashford explains reaction to fan ‘abuse’ after Atletico Madrid defeat

Marcus Rashford came on midway through the second half of Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid

Marcus Rashford has sought to clarify his actions after a video emerged on social media appearing to show him trying to confront fans after Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old forward came on midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 1-0 last-16 defeat at Old Trafford that saw United beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

The video appears to show Rashford walking past fans outside the ground after the game, hearing something shouted and then attempting to head towards them before being ushered away by security. He then appears to make a gesture with his hand to the fans as he walks away.

On Wednesday Rashford posted a message on Twitter that said: “There are two sides to every story.

“A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media.

“Guys for weeks I’ve been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I’m a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

“No one is more critical of my performance than me. But what you see in this video lacks context.

“I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football. People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that’s what we’re supposed to do right?

Rashford (left) has scored five goals this season, and none since January (Martin Rickett/PA).

“I want to clarify two things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which was ‘come over here and say it to my face’ (a fact security can back up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to ‘come over and say it to my face’. I did not gesture with my middle finger.

“I’m not entitled. This isn’t ego. I’m upset. I’m disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human.”

Soon after Rashford posted the message, it was retweeted by United, accompanied by a heart emoji.