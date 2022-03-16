Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for the first time

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elanga has scored three goals for United this season.

Anthony Elanga has received his first senior Sweden call-up
Anthony Elanga has received his first senior Sweden call-up

Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been called up to Sweden’s senior squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old forward has been a rare positive in a disappointing season at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.

Elanga scored at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago and started Tuesday’s last-16 second leg defeat to the Spanish side, which has been followed by a first Sweden call-up.

Until now part of the under-21 squad, he has been included in Janne Andersson’s squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.

“We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the under-21 national team and in the club team,” the Sweden coach said. “We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in.”

Elanga’s father Joseph played in Sweden for Malmo and represented Cameroon, including going to the 1998 World Cup.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News