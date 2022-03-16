Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for the first time

Anthony Elanga has received his first senior Sweden call-up

Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been called up to Sweden’s senior squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old forward has been a rare positive in a disappointing season at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.

Elanga scored at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago and started Tuesday’s last-16 second leg defeat to the Spanish side, which has been followed by a first Sweden call-up.

U21 ➡️ A-landslaget Välkommen till herrlandslaget ??????? ??????! ?? pic.twitter.com/KnHlXSwQVY — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) March 16, 2022

Until now part of the under-21 squad, he has been included in Janne Andersson’s squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.

“We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the under-21 national team and in the club team,” the Sweden coach said. “We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in.”