‘Big players turn up for big games’ – Wales have no worries over Bale and Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale

Wales manager Robert Page has no fears over Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey’s limited game-time heading into World Cup play-off action and insisted “big players turn up for big games”.

Skipper Bale and Ramsey head into the semi-final tie against Austria in Cardiff on March 24 following recent injury struggles.

The 100-times capped Bale has only featured twice for Real since the end of August, with his only start coming against Villarreal in LaLiga last month, while Ramsey has started two games for Rangers following his January loan move from Juventus.

Gareth Bale has been on the periphery for Real Madrid since returning from a long lay-off in February (Nick Potts/PA)

“They’re big players for us and of course we want them playing games coming into camp,” Page said after announcing a 26-man squad to take on Austria and prospective friendly opponents five days later.

“But the good thing is they’re both fit, raring to go and can’t wait to get on camp.

“The big players turn up for big games. They’ve proven that over time and done it time and time again.”

The other semi-final in Path A has been postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aaron Ramsey has started only twice for Rangers since his January loan move from Juventus (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland and Ukraine will instead play at Hampden in June, with the winners meeting Wales or Austria to determine a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Although Page believes the Scotland-Ukraine postponement benefits Wales in as much as that Bale and Ramsey can focus on one game this month, and not potentially two, he insists the three-month wait to play the final remains a level playing field for all parties.

Asked whether Bale or Ramsey could be undercooked as Wales seek qualification for what would be only a second appearance at the World Cup, Page replied: “Potentially if we had the two games, but not with one.

“We took Aaron to the Czech Republic (in October) and we were concerned about the two games back to back, and I thought he was outstanding in both games.

Wales manager Robert Page is confident star players Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will be fit for the World Cup play-off with Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

“When they put that jersey on, they go to another level. They just keep going.

“It was the right thing to postpone the Scotland-Ukraine game. I’m a human being and watching what’s happening in Ukraine is appalling.

“That’s far more important than any football. It was out of our hands and we let UEFA decide what was happening, but the good news for us is we can play this game.

“When Ukraine and Scotland play, we might have to take a fixture before the final.

Scottish FA Statement: Scotland Men's National Team v Ukraine postponement. — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 8, 2022

“We’ve got already got tough (Nations League) games with Holland home and away, Belgium and Poland in June, so to add that fifth game into it is going to be extremely tough for the lads.”

Wales have lost Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward to knee surgery, so Burnley veteran Wayne Hennessey is set to win his 99th cap against Austria.

Hennessey could also become the third Welshman to make it to the 100 caps landmark should Wales confirm a March 29 friendly to fill the play-off final gap.

Page said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Wayne. He’s reacted in such a positive way since I gave the number one spot to Danny.

“The way he reacted was tremendous and he was fully supportive of Wardy.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey could reach 100 caps this month following an injury to Wales number one Danny Ward (David Davies/PA)

“Watching him in training, some of the saves he pulls off are outstanding and when you do that, you’ll be ready.

“To have a number two like Wayne, who’s been number one for a long time and approaching 100 caps, it fills me with confidence.”

Strikers Kieffer Moore and Tyler Roberts miss out through respective foot and hamstring injuries, while defender James Lawrence is also absent with a thigh problem.