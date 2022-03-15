Jurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool for run of finals in Premier League title bid

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for a succession of finals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits even he thinks it sounds unlikely they can win their remaining 10 matches to be crowned Premier League champions again.

Manchester City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace means Klopp’s side can close the gap to a point with victory at Arsenal on Wednesday knowing they still have to go to the Etihad next month.

In the season they were pipped to the title by City in 2018-19 they won their final nine league matches only for Pep Guardiola’s team to reel off 14 successive victories to finish top by a point.

Klopp admits they will approach their task like a succession of ‘finals’.

“That is the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible but we have to win our football games,” he said.

“If I sit here and say we win 10 games that doesn’t sound very likely but as long as it is possible, we will give it a proper try I can tell you.

“If you go through the last few years, it never looked different. Not sure how many years in my whole career were where we had not to go with all we had until the last matchday because something was there to grab.

“Was it to stay in the league? Was it a spot in the Europa League or was it a spot in the Champions League or was it becoming champion or whatever?

“We reached a quarter-final in two competitions (they have won the Carabao Cup and face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup this weekend) and in the Premier League we are not in the worst possible spot.

Klopp’s side are targeting 10 more wins to secure a second Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s a long finish but we will give it a go and see what happens.

“It is final after final after final after final after final after final that we play. That is how it is. That’s how we prepare, how we set it up.

“What kind of different situation could be there out there? That we are 10 points ahead and 10 games to go and everyone tells you you are through and asks where the celebrations will be?

“I tell you what, that feels really uncomfortable – not that it happened often in in my life – but it is really uncomfortable to sit in that situation.

“Now everything is in front of us: attack it, chase it, go for it.”

Klopp’s side are currently on an eight-match Premier League winning run but even after their latest win – the 2-0 success at Brighton – he is still asking them for more.

“You say we won the last eight games. Imagine we lost one of them? It would still be a good run, seven games, one defeat, but for us it’s like ‘Oh God!’.

“The mood is good, not like crazy good, but just concentrated, focused and good.

“I know it’s not that we are flying all the time but after the (Brighton) game when I speak in the dressing room and I am then critical you see the faces of the boys like ‘What is he talking about? What can we do more than winning?’

“But it is about staying on track, it’s about trying to improve even the best moment.”

Klopp received a boost ahead of the trip to London with the news Mohamed Salah is expected to be in the squad after a foot injury forced him off on Saturday.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful,” added Klopp.