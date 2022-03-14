England facing exit after third straight defeat at Women’s World Cup

England's title defence took a heavy blow with their first-ever third straight defeat in the Women's World Cup, losing by three wickets to South Africa

England’s title defence suffered a heavy blow after they went down to a third straight defeat in the Women’s World Cup following a three-wicket loss to South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

South Africa had not beaten England for over 20 years in a Women’s World Cup, but chased down England’s 235 with four balls remaining.

England will again be left to rue fielding errors, allowing Laura Wolvaardt three lifelines on her way to what proved to be a match-winning 77.

South Africa win by three wickets in Mount Maunganui.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/om2qiG4Jiu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 14, 2022

However, after defeats to Australia and the West Indies in the first two matches of the tournament, England now require other results to go their way to have any chance of qualifying for a semi-final spot and maintaining a chance to retain their title.

South Africa were left with 16 needed from the final three overs, and then 10 from 10, despite some clever bowling from Sophie Ecclestone.

Anya Shrubsole then claimed the wicket of Marizanne Kapp but number nine Shabnim Ismail hit a four with her first ball to reduce the rate needed to six from nine and crucially under a run a ball.

Anya Shrubsole gave England hope with the wicket of Marizanne Kapp (Simon Marper/PA)

Requiring four from the final over, South Africa kept their cool to secure victory with four balls to spare.

England’s fielding had been poor in the World Cup, and was below par again, dropping Wolvaardt on four and 23, and missing a stumping, as she made 77.

It came after Anya Shrubsole’s tidy opening spell as she removed the dangerous Lizelle Lee for just nine.

Amy Jones showed some quick hands to stump Sune Luus as she overbalanced to give Charlie Dean a wicket on her World Cup debut.

Laura Wolvaardt was the matchwinner for South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolvaardt finally fell for 77, caught by Nat Sciver at mid-wicket off the bowling of Kate Cross to leave South Africa 158 for four.

The wicket of Mignon Du Preez followed shortly afterwards, but South Africa kept the run rate up to chase down England’s total.

Earlier, England struggled from the start as Danni Wyatt waved at a wide delivery and found Wolvaardt at point to leave England four for one.

Heather Knight had made just nine before being bowled, with Sciver falling shortly after, in bizarre fashion, hitting it to slip off the back of her bat for just 16 as England slumped to 42 for three.

Jones then finally found some form with the bat after a poor Ashes series, passing 50 for the first time since September in ODI cricket, in a 107-run partnership with Tammy Beaumont (62) before falling for 53.