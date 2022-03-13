Notification Settings

Neymar and Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans in win over Bordeaux

PSG suffered a Champions League exit against Real Madrid in midweek.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were booed by their own fans during Paris St Germain’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes took PSG 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but the home fans sounded intent on expressing their displeasure at the midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told the club’s website: “We are all  disappointed after the Champions League game but we cannot stop.

“To change the past is impossible, only what we need to affect is the future and of course we need to learn.

“We need to know what we need to do to try to improve but I think the three points today were important to be in a good position in the table.”

Bordeaux remain bottom of the table and are now a point behind Metz, who drew 0-0 with Lens.

Lionel Messi was booed by PSG fans during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux (Thibault Camus/AP)

In LaLiga, Sevilla’s title challenge suffered another blow after they were held 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano, a sixth draw in their last eight league matches which leaves Julen Lopetegui’s side seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Bebe gave the home side the lead just a minute into the second half, with Thomas Delaney equalising shortly after the hour mark.

