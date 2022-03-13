Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik in Indian Wells

Andy Murray was beaten in Indian Wells by Alexander Bublik

Andy Murray exited the BNP Paribas Open at the second-round stage after losing in straight sets to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

The former British number one was beaten 7-6 (9) 6-3 in just over two hours in Indian Wells on Sunday.

The three-time grand slam winner had three set-points as a tight first set went to a tie-break but was unable to convert and world number 33 Bublik edged ahead.

The Scot then spurned two break points in the opening game of the second set before being broken himself in the fourth game.