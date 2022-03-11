Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ian Poulter wins race against the clock to finish opening round at Sawgrass

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Englishman ran around the lake to try to finish his round before darkness fell.

Ian Poulter was in crowd-pleasing form at Sawgrass
Ian Poulter was in crowd-pleasing form at Sawgrass

Ian Poulter found himself in an actual race against the clock at The Players Championship at Sawgrass.

With play having been suspended for several hours earlier on Thursday due to the weather, Poulter was one of a number of players struggling to finish their rounds before darkness fell.

After hitting a fine tee shot on the 17th, Poulter set off on a jog around the lake before holing his putt for a birdie and then running off to the 18th.

The 46-year-old finished his round with a par in the nick of time to sit on one over, seven shots adrift of joint leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge.

It was not Poulter’s first run around the 17th, with his speedy play reminiscent of a similar scenario at the same tournament in 2011.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News