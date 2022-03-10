What Chelsea can and cannot do after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Only fans with existing tickets will be able to attend Chelsea matches under the terms of a new licence

Chelsea have been placed under a special operating licence after the Government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The club must now operate under certain restrictions which cover the men’s, women’s and age-group teams.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the details of what the club can and cannot do.

Sale of the club

Any licence to sell the club would have to ensure there was no benefit to Roman Abramovich, PA understands (Nick Potts/PA)

The current licence does not permit Abramovich to sell the club, which had been his stated intention. However, PA understands the Government would consider an application for a new licence to allow the sale of the club, provided it is demonstrated he would not benefit in any way from that sale. He has previously said the proceeds of any sale would go to support the people of Ukraine.

Payments out

1/ 4?Putin’s attack on Ukraine continues & we are witnessing new levels of evil by the hour. Today the Government has announced further sanctions against individuals linked to the Russian Government. This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2022

A document issued by the Treasury states the club can continue to pay the salaries, allowances and pensions of all employees. Fees, dividends and other allowances to directors which pre-date the licence can be paid, with the exception of anything due to Abramovich.

Fees related to the day-to-day maintenance of club facilities can be paid, but no money can go towards new capital works or refurbishment of Stamford Bridge or any other club-owned sites.

Payments in

Broadcasting fees can still be paid to Chelsea (Justin Setterfield/PA)

The club can still receive money from other clubs for existing loan or player sale arrangements.

Television revenue and performance fees can still be paid to the club.

Transfers and contracts

Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract expires this summer (John Walton/PA)

No new player sales or purchases will be permitted under the licence, and discussions on new deals for players who are out of contract in the summer – such as men’s team captain Cesar Azpilicueta – must go on hold.

Match day

Travel costs for any match played by a team representing Chelsea will be capped at £20,000. That immediately raises the issue of how the men’s team will be able to fulfil future Champions League away ties beyond next week’s last-16 second leg against Lille.

Fees of up to £500,000 for hosting any Chelsea match can be paid for security, stewarding and so on.

Existing ticket holders can still attend matches, and purchase food and drink while there.

Merchandise

Only existing stocks of Chelsea merchandise can be sold (Adam Davy/PA)

Third parties who purchased or produced club merchandise prior to March 10 are permitted to sell existing stocks, on the condition that no funds or other financial benefits are made available to the club or Abramovich.

Other points and principles

I have announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven more of Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up pressure on the Putin regime. ?https://t.co/MfWvFtnNuo pic.twitter.com/xASSX8WG22 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 10, 2022

The club are obliged to keep records of any activity permitted under the licence with a value exceeding £5,000 for a minimum of six years.