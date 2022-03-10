David Moyes rues lack of cutting edge as West Ham lose at Sevilla

David Moyes

David Moyes was left frustrated by missed chances as West Ham were beaten 1-0 at Sevilla but believes they can still prolong their European adventure.

Nikola Vlasic passed up a golden chance to give the Hammers the lead against the six-time Europa League winners at the intimidating Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The Croatian forward had a free header eight yards out midway through the first half after Declan Rice nodded the ball across goal.

Nikola Vlasic was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Angel Fernandez/AP).

But Vlasic planted it too close to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who stuck out a hand to make a stunning reaction save.

Instead a second-half goal by Moroccan forward Munir, who was only in the starting line-up after Ivan Rakitic was injured in the warm-up, settled the first leg in the Spanish side’s favour.

After Kurt Zouma was booked for a foul in a dangerous position, Marcos Acuna swung over the free-kick which found Munir, who steered a wonderful side-footed volley home at the far post.

It was probably a fair result and certainly sets up an exciting return at the London Stadium next week.

“We had some opportunities and we did a lot of good things but Sevilla are a tough team,” said Moyes.

“We did enough to get a draw, but they also had their chances. The Vlasic chance was huge.

“It has been a regular occurrence in the last few games. We have to try turn those chances into goals. We need to take them. That’s disappointing. We need to be quicker and more aggressive to get us over the line.

“But for us to come here and be competitive and give us a good chance in the second leg, that’s what we have done.

“I hope we have the noise at our home like we heard tonight. The home fans dragged their team through it and got them over the line. That’s the way to support your side.

We'll go again at London Stadium. IRRRRROOOONNNSSSSS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/wfXox3GsPh — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 10, 2022

“My biggest concern tonight was, ‘Are we going to give the West Ham supporters a really good night, are we going to give them a real chance to see their team in action in the last 16 of the Europa League against a good side next week at the London Stadium?’

“We are, we will give them a really good night next week. the players will be in good spirits and ready to go.

“Quite often in football, the goals come back around, so I am hoping I get them in the next three games before the international break.

“We need to be sharper, we need to be quicker to the ball in the box. We need to be more aggressive, all those things to get us over the line.