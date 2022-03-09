Wales coach Wayne Pivac plots way to contain ‘world-class’ Antoine Dupont

World player of the year Antoine Dupont in action for France

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has lavished praise on France captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont ahead of Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash.

Victories over Wales and then England in Paris next week would see Dupont lead France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

The Toulouse scrum-half is at the peak of his powers, and he presents a huge threat to Wales’ hopes of stopping France in their tracks.

“We don’t tend to single out individual players, but in this case you can’t (help) but do that because he is world-class, isn’t he?” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“He is probably the form player in the world. Even when you are sitting in the opposition coaches’ box, some of the things he does on the field you find yourself just saying ‘well done’.

“He is just great to watch, but hopefully we will be able to contain him, because he is world-class.”

Wales’ two Six Nations games against France since Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland saw them suffer agonising defeats.

France lock Paul Willemse scores a try against Wales during a thrilling 2020 Six Nations game (Adam Davy/PA)

They lost 27-23 in Cardiff two years ago, then saw their Grand Slam dream destroyed by a 32-30 loss to Les Bleus last season, although Wales still won the title a week later.

Pivac added: “I have got to say they have been two of the most enjoyable matches I have been involved in so far. They have been great games.

“Unfortunately, we have come out on the wrong side of the result in two really tight affairs.

“We don’t have to think too far back to the game which was for the Grand Slam last year, and unfortunately the last-minute play robbed us of that.

A #GuinnessSixNations CLASSIC!Sit back, relax & enjoy the thrilling last 7 minutes from #FRAvWAL last time out! ? pic.twitter.com/DHOXPzhur8 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 8, 2022

“That is permanently in the back of the minds, the disappointment of that day. But as I say, they have been two great games and I am hoping this will be the same.

“Certainly, it (2021) is a game I will never forget because the emotions afterwards were pretty hard to keep in check for everybody.

“It had a bit of everything – red card, yellow card, 13 versus 14 in the final minutes. It really was a great game to be a part of.

“What better challenge to have than a team like France, who have so many threats across the park.