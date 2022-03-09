Thomas Tuchel urges Andreas Christensen to commit future to Chelsea

Andreas Christensen in action for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen not to desert Chelsea ahead of the “decisive moment” in his Stamford Bridge career.

Barcelona are understood to be confident of wrapping up a deal to prise Christensen away from Chelsea on a free contract in the summer.

Tuchel had revealed in November that Chelsea expected Denmark defender Christensen to complete new terms to stay in west London.

But now the 25-year-old is on the brink of ending his 13-year association with the Blues, having come through the much-vaunted academy.

Tuchel has now accepted doubts over Christensen’s future, but then quickly insisted the 54-cap centre-back would relinquish a major opportunity to install himself in Stamford Bridge history should he leave in the summer.

“I think it’s a crucial point in his Chelsea career at the moment,” said Tuchel.

“I think it’s a crucial point where he has the chance, at the perfect age and the perfect moment, regarding the situation, the system we play, the guys who play at his side.

“Considering all these circumstances, it’s for me, the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years.

Thomas Tuchel (pictured) believes Andreas Christensen has the chance to build a major Chelsea career if he stays with the Blues (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If he decides otherwise I will not take it personally and it’s – in the end – not important if I understand it or not.

“But I will treat him as my player until the very last day, if he behaves how he has behaved.”

Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted the Blues hierarchy’s frustrations with Christensen’s new position, given the club’s expectation he would sign on for a new deal at the back end of last year.

The German coach insisted, however, that Chelsea retain a positive relationship with the defender and that he will remain an integral part of the set-up, whatever his long-term future.

Asked about Christensen’s situation, Tuchel replied: “Well it’s in doubt. We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear. And we are not happy about it.

Andreas Christensen (pictured) has started to flourish at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel (Adam Davy/PA)

“Because we, I, me personally and club representatives, we think that it’s best for him to stay – and we rely heavily on him.

“He did not sign yet, so you cannot not communicate. This is also a signal to us.

“And the communication from his side is that he did not sign until now.

“So we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us.

“Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes.

“Things are not personal, never, never should be personal. But this can happen.

“But I have no further information. Not even information that I don’t want to share, just no information at all.

“These things happen and I try and normally it is the best thing not to take them personally when things like this happen.

“He’s still our player and we will do what’s best for us until his contract expires.