Stephen Kenny signs new Republic of Ireland deal

Stephen Kenny has been handed a new contract as Republic of Ireland boss

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract that runs until Euro 2024.

The 50-year-old endured a slow start to his reign, failing to win any of his first 11 matches after replacing Mick McCarthy, but following a run of just one defeat in the last 10 games he has been rewarded with a new deal.

His assistant Keith Andrews and coaches Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle also received new contracts, while Kenny will recruit a new assistant.

The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to announce an extension to Stephen Kenny's contract as Ireland manager to the 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign

Kenny said on the Football Association of Ireland’s website: “I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract.

“The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

“The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

“With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan (Hill) and the board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad.”

Kenny, the former Under-21 boss, took over from Mick McCarthy in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

FAI chief executive Hill says the governing body is excited about the team Kenny is developing.

“On behalf of everyone at the association I am delighted to announce this news today,” he said.

“The board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

“Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”