Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

International Women’s Day and KP remembers Warne – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Harry Kane celebrated and Lance Stroll’s dog stole the show.

Nicola Adams, Vicky Wright and Eileen Gu, l-r
Nicola Adams, Vicky Wright and Eileen Gu, l-r

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

Celebrating International Women’s Day

Football

Harry Kane was looking for more of the same.

Goals galore.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

West Brom remembered Laurie Cunningham.

And West Ham Dylan Tombides.

What a shot!

Cricket

KP remembered Shane Warne.

Tidy spell.

Happy birthday Sir Viv.

Stuart Broad was in a happy mood following Forest’s win.

Formula One

Warning: Cute content.

McLaren looked back.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News