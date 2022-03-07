Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (centre left) scores his second of the game in the 4-1 win over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA).

Premier League leaders Manchester City thumped derby rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scoring twice.

That was a day on from Caroline Weir notching a brace as City claimed the Women’s League Cup with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Chelsea at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Neil Simpson secured Great Britain’s first gold at the Beijing Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision-impaired class, and Menna Fitzpatrick claimed silver in the women’s event to become GB’s most successful Winter Paralympian with five medals.

Meanwhile, England opened their Women’s World Cup defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Riyad Mahrez (right) nets a late fourth for City at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

City players celebrate while United look despondent (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) embraces Sadio Mane after the forward’s goal secured a 1-0 win for the second-placed Reds over West Ham on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Christian Eriksen (right) made his first Brentford start as the Bees won 3-1 at Norwich, with Ivan Toney (left) scoring a hat-trick (Joe Giddens/PA)

There were shows of solidarity with Ukraine across the Premier League, including fans in the stands holding up the colours of the country’s flag at Vicarage Road ahead of Watford v Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City’s Weir (centre) celebrates scoring her side’s third goal in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea (Yui Mok/PA)

City’s players with the League Cup trophy (Adam Davy/PA).

Neil Simpson and guide and brother Andrew en route to Paralympic gold for Britain in Beijing (Joel Marklund for OIS)

Menna Fitzpatrick celebrates with her guide Gary Smith in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Natalie Sciver (right) hit a century for England but they were beaten by Australia in their World Cup opener (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Umpires and players of Pakistan and Australia observe a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the late Shane Warne prior to the start of the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi (Anjum Naveed/AP)