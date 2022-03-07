Premier League close to terminating its broadcast contracts in Russia – reports

The Premier League is reportedly close to severing ties with its Russian broadcast partners following the country's invasion of Ukraine

The Premier League is close to terminating its broadcast contracts in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, revealed last week the current arrangements were “under review”.

But Sky Sports and the Telegraph claim lawyers have been given the go-ahead to start the process of ending broadcast agreements with Russian partners and an announcement could come in the next few days.

The Premier League declined to comment on the situation when contacted by the PA news agency.

The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko. Match TV – owned by energy giant Gazprom – is then set to start a six-year deal from 2022-23.