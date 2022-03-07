Focus on Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League round-of-16 opponents

Ruben Amorim (left) and Simone Inzaghi

Liverpool and Manchester City both defend first-leg leads this week in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a huge step towards the last eight with victory in Milan, while City produced a masterclass in Lisbon.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their respective opponents with the Premier League’s top two clear favourites to progress.

Inter Milan

Ending his goal drought in style… Lautaro Martínez ⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/wbaomT7tcb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2022

The Italian champions face an uphill battle at Anfield on Tuesday after conceding two late goals at the San Siro to trail 2-0 on aggregate. Simone Inzaghi’s side struck the crossbar through Hakan Calhanoglu and dominated for long periods after the break. They will not have given up the ghost. Inter, who made it beyond the group stages for the first time since 2012 after finishing second in Group D, bounced back to top form following a five-game winless run by thrashing Salernitana 5-0 on Friday. Lautaro Martinez’s hat-trick took his goals tally for the season to 20 in all competitions, while veteran Edin Dzeko is also one to watch after scoring his 16th and 17th goals of the season in the same match. Liverpool can afford no slip-ups against a side who trail Serie A leaders AC Milan by just two points.

Sporting Lisbon

City goalkeeper Ederson led the applause to the fans after his side proved too strong for Sporting in the first leg (Isabel Infantes/PA)