TeamGB win first gold medal at 2022 Paralympics

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games – Saturday March 5, 2022

Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson.

The pair clocked 1:08.91 to finish nearly half a second clear of the rest of the field, topping the podium at their first ever Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old is the first British male athlete to win a gold on snow.

He said the win had not yet sunk in.

“This is our first season doing Super-G. Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait,” he said.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run. We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.

“There was a sketchy moment coming into the bowl but we knew we needed to get back on it and really went for it down the bowl, so I’m really happy with that.”

His guide and brother Andrew said he had never expected to win gold when the pair began competing together.