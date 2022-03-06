Golden moment for Simpson brothers in Beijing

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games – Sunday March 6, 2022

Neil Simpson made history by claiming Great Britain’s first male Paralympic gold on snow, triumphing in the Super-G vision-impaired class in Beijing.

The 19-year-old Scot swept to Britain’s first gold in Beijing, with 21-year-old brother Andrew on hand as his guide.

Menna Fitzpatrick then became Britain’s most successful Winter Paralympian, taking silver in the women’s Super-G vision-impaired class for her fifth career medal.

What a moment for the brothers from Banchory.?? Neil and Andrew Simpson are Paralympic gold medallists in Beijing. #WinterParalympics#ParalympicsGB ?? pic.twitter.com/9chMBCsbXV — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 6, 2022

Hosts China took four golds on day two in Beijing to move to the top of the medal table, but Ukraine still hold second place with their three golds.

Asked about sharing the gold-winning moment with his brother, Neil Simpson said: “It’s very special, we’ve been skiing together for quite a while, and growing up together, it just makes it really special.

“For me it definitely helps having Andrew with me, you are able to be very clear and concise in what you want, even direct and blunt sometimes, so you can get feedback across a lot easier.

“You don’t have to beat around the bush so that definitely helps, we grew up together so we know what each other is thinking anyway.

“I am just really thrilled, it’s not really sunk in yet. This is our first season doing Super-G.

“Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run.

“We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.”

Our most decorated Winter Paralympian. ?????@Mennafitz adds 2022 Super-G silver to her collection, this time alongside guide @smiffy135 who wins his first Paralympic medal. What a day for ParalympicsGB in Beijing.#WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/lhTaEg8c2o — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 6, 2022

China claimed gold in the men’s and women’s Super-G standing, then also a men’s and women’s double in the Para Cross-Country Skiing long distance sitting.

Britain’s Fitzpatrick revealed her delight at becoming Britain’s top Winter Paralympian on medal tally.

“I am feeling absolutely amazing! I can’t quite believe it, we just wanted to build on the day before and we are super, super happy,” said Fitzpatrick.