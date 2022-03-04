Shane Warne: Key statistics from the Australian leg-spinner’s stunning career

Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has confirmed.

Warne ranks second behind only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from his illustrious career.

Shane Warne ranked second in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers (PA graphic)

708 – wickets for Warne in his 145 Tests, behind Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s 800 but well ahead of third-placed England seamer James Anderson (640).

1,001 – Warne took another 293 wickets in one-day internationals to crack four figures for Australia in all formats – again only behind Muralitharan in the international record books.

99 – Warne’s best Test score as a batter – he has the most Test runs of any batsman not to make a century.

8-71 – his career-best figures across all first-class and limited-overs cricket, in a 1994 Test against England in Brisbane.

Shane Warne took 40 Ashes wickets in 2005 and a record 96 in the year (Rui Vieira/PA)

195 – Ashes wickets, the most in the competition’s history and 38 more than second-placed Glenn McGrath.

96 – Warne’s Test wicket tally in 2005, including 40 in a memorable Ashes series, remains a record for a player in a single calendar year. Muralitharan is closest behind him with 90 in 2006.

1994 – year Warne took a Test hat-trick, removing England tail-enders Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. It is one of only 46 hat-tricks in Test history.